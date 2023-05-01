HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday got new directors for human resources, the two companies said.

While K S Shetty took over as Director (Human Resources) of HPCL, Raj Kumar Dubey took over as Director (HR) at BPCL.

"Prior to joining as Director (Human Resources) of HPCL, Shetty was Executive Director (Human Resources) with additional charge of Executive Director (Employee Relations) in HPCL," the company said in a statement.

Shetty is a Gold Medalist in Human Resource Management from Andhra University and also a distinguished alumnus of the Swedish Institute, Stockholm from where he completed his Diploma in Sustainable Development in 2012.

He has also completed his Advanced Management Program from MDI, Gurgaon / ESCP Europe Business School, Paris (2016).

"Shetty has over 25 years of experience in HR in various capacities at HPCL," the statement said. "In his current role at HPCL, he is responsible for the entire gamut of HR/ER functions ranging from talent acquisition, capability building, career and succession planning, performance and rewards management, discipline management etc."



In a statement, BPCL said Dubey brings with him a wealth of experience in business and human capital development, having worked in the industry for over 34 years.

"Dubey is an alumnus of NIT Allahabad, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He has also acquired a Master of Business Administration from the International Centre for Promotion of Enterprises, Ljubljana, Slovenia," it said.

Dubey, it said, has brought customer centricity in the fuel retailing channel by pioneering the marketing of differentiated products and premium fuels to great heights maintaining the leadership position.