Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / HPCL Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% on fall in refining, fuel margin

HPCL Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% on fall in refining, fuel margin

Net profit also declined sequentially, when compared to an earning of Rs 633.94 crore in the April-June period

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL
A petrol filling station belonging to Hindustan Petroleum (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a massive 97.5 per cent drop in net profit in the September quarter, as refinery margins fell and marketing margins shrunk.

HPCL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 142.67 crore in July-September -- the second quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year -- compared to a profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Net profit also declined sequentially, when compared to an earning of Rs 633.94 crore in the April-June period.

Pre-tax earnings from downstream fuel retailing businesses slumped to Rs 1,285.96 crore from Rs 6,984.60 crore in July-September 2023.

The company and other state-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had last year made extraordinary gains from holding petrol and diesel prices despite a drop in cost.

The price freeze was justified in the name of recovering losses BPCL and the other two retailers had suffered in the previous year when they did not raise retail prices despite a surge in cost.

More From This Section

Reliance likely to move Dubai crude team to India in global trade rejig

Deloitte, EY cut staff in UK amid decline in demand for advisory services

Indian startup Healthify closes $45 mn funding round to drive US expansion

Ratan Tata's will: 'Unlimited' care for dog Tito, share for longtime butler

Godrej Properties buys 7.5-acre land in Gurugram for housing project

The gains arising from the price freeze were eroded with petrol and diesel prices being cut by Rs 2 per litre each just before general elections were announced. This together with a drop in product cracks or margins on relatively stable crude oil prices led to a fall in profits.

Cracks -- the difference between raw material crude oil and final product price -- have shrunk from highs of 2022-23.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech charts suggests IndusInd Bank could dip another 22% hereon

DCB Bank share zooms 10% after Q2FY25 profit climbs over 22% YoY

Q2 results today: Indigo and Macrotech among 148 to post earnings on Oct 25

Sun Pharma Q2 Preview: Profit may rise by 19%, R&D spends to impact margins

Market Today: Afcons Infra IPO opens today, IndiGo Q2, Gold at record, FIIs

Topics :Q2 resultsHPCL net profitHPCLFuel refinery

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story