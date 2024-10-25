Ratan Tata's will: 'Unlimited' care for dog Tito, share for longtime butler

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Naval Tata , who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai, has made arrangements in his will to ensure lifetime care for his German Shepherd, Tito, according to a report by The Times of India. In a move that may be unprecedented in India as leaving provisions for pets is familiar in Western countries, such instances are rare in India.

Tata, whose wealth is valued at over Rs 10,000 crore, also designated assets to his foundation, his brother Jimmy Tata, half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, household staff, and others close to him.

Tito, whom Tata adopted five to six years ago after the passing of his previous dog with the same name, will be looked after by Tata’s longtime cook, Rajan Shaw. The will also provides for Tata’s butler, Subbiah, who served him for three decades. Ratan Tata was known to buy designer clothes for them during his international travels.

Assets and shares given to Tata’s charitable foundation

The will includes a legacy plan for Tata’s shares in group companies, which are to be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), a charitable trust in line with the Tata Group’s tradition. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to head the RTEF.

Beyond Tata Sons shares, Ratan Tata’s interests in other Tata Group companies, such as Tata Motors, will transfer to RTEF. This foundation, founded in 2022, has supported non-profit ventures and made notable investments, including a purchase of Tata Technologies shares before its 2023 IPO and a stake in Tata Digital, which runs Tata Neu. His startup investments through RNT Associates and RNT Advisers will be sold, and the proceeds directed to RTEF.

Distribution of house and cars as per Tata’s will

Ratan Tata’s assistant, Shantanu Naidu, also features in the will, as Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship company, Goodfellows, and waived a loan for Naidu’s overseas studies.

More From This Section

The Halekai house in Colaba, where Tata resided, is owned by Ewart Investments, a Tata Sons subsidiary, and its future is pending a decision by Ewart. Tata also designed the Halekai residence and a bungalow in Alibaug, the future of which remains undecided.

Tata’s collection of 20-30 luxury cars, housed at his Colaba residence and Taj Wellington Mews apartments, may either be acquired by the Tata Group for its museum in Pune or auctioned. His numerous awards will be donated to the Tata Central Archives to preserve his legacy.

Despite leading a $100 billion Tata Group, Ratan Tata never appeared on rich lists due to his limited personal stake in group companies. His will, expected to go through probate in the Bombay High Court, is likely to take several months to finalise.

Ratan Tata’s legacy of leadership

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, passed away on October 9 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, leaving behind an enduring legacy of leadership, ethical business practices, and philanthropy. Serving as Tata Group’s chairman from 1991 to 2012, and briefly as interim chairman in 2016, he was instrumental in the company’s growth from $5.7 billion in 1991 to close to $100 billion by 2012.