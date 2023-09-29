Home / Companies / News / Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering gets $648 mn contract in Mongolia

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering gets $648 mn contract in Mongolia

Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG

Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Hyderabad-based engineering firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said on Friday it has secured a $648 million contract in Mongolia.

"The company received a Letter of Agreement (LOA) for constructing a crude oil refinery plant valued at $648 million from Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC," a company statement said.

Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG.

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Also Read

India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asian countries: Report

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

India to offer $455 mn in incentives for battery storage projects: Report

India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028

India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost: Report

L&T bags Rs 7,000 crore mega contract for underground road tunnel

Sony India says merger with Zee Ent likely delayed, to take few more months

Hindustan Zinc plans to create separate entities for its commodities

DHL Express to hike prices for parcel deliveries by 6.9% from next year

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Topics :Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limitedengineering firmsLPG

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story