

Shadowfax's nationwide network serves major e-commerce, food, grocery and retail companies. It is present in more than 1,100 cities and works with over 50,000 delivery partners every day. “The company is committed to further expanding its hyperlocal delivery network and providing better income opportunities to its partners and riders,” said Praharsh Chandra, co-founder and chief business officer of Shadowfax, on Monday. Shadowfax, a last-mile logistics company backed by Flipkart, will hire 10,000 riders and delivery partners to use opportunities presented by the state-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).



The company said it has set up hiring centres to attract candidates who can join the network within 10 minutes through its Android app. “This support and investment will help strengthen our network, allowing us to improve the quality and reach of delivery services in various cities across India. With the addition of new partners and riders, we hope that Shadowfax can elevate digital and delivery progress to the next level in India,” said Chandra.



The company has a base of 1.5 lakh monthly delivery partners who handle more than 15 lakh orders daily in 10000 pin codes. Shadowfax was founded by IIT Delhi alumni Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, and Gaurav Jaithliya in 2015. Shadowfax delivery partners earn up to Rs 40,000 monthly and it trains them to improve their earnings. “By referring your friends to deliver with us, you can claim exciting referral bonuses too,” said the company.

In December 2019, Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart said it has made a strategic minority investment in Shadowfax. This investment was part of a $60-million Series D funding that Shadowfax has received from Eight Roads Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund, and World Bank-backed IFC.