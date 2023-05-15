Govt may expedite Bill that assures lessors on repossession of aircraft

After Go First stopped operating flights from May 3, its lessors had put in applications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to repossess more than 40 of the airline's 54 planes. However, on May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) put a moratorium on all Go First's assets, barring the lessors from taking their planes back.

The central government may expedite legislating the Bill that implements the Cape Town Convention (CTC) and Protocol, making it easier for lessors to repossess their planes from an insolvent airline, sources said on Monday.