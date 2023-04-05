Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor to introduce all-new sports utility vehicle in Indian market

Hyundai Motor to introduce all-new sports utility vehicle in Indian market

The sports utility vehicle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the domestic passenger vehicle segment

New Delhi
Hyundai Motor to introduce all-new sports utility vehicle in Indian market

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it will introduce an all-new sports utility vehicle in the country.

The company currently sells models like Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson in the sports utility segment in the domestic market.

"Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share any details about the engine, or size of the vehicle.

Built to bring out the explorer, this all-new SUV will evoke unfiltered experiences with advanced technology, superior safety and strong performance, the automaker said without divulging details.

The sports utility vehicle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Topics :HyundaiHyundai Motor India Indian marketsSUV

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Also Read

Hyundai plans to launch Punch rival: Here is all you need to know

Hyundai Motor India launches Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space

Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models

Chinese carmaker BYD drives into Indian e-SUV segment with Atto 3

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car at exhibition in New York

Apple's retail store to boost ecosystem experience for users: Experts

State-run QatarEnergy to acquire 25% stake in major gas project in Iraq

ESAF SFB to refile IPO prospectus with Sebi; eyes listing in H2 of FY24

FedEx combines air, ground, other operations by next year to slash costs

KKR & Co Inc closes its largest ever European buyout fund at $8 billion

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story