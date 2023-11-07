IBM partners with AWS to launch GenAI-focussed innovation lab in India

IBM has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch an innovation lab in Bengaluru to help mutual clients derive value from the latest technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

The innovation lab, touted as the first of its kind, is open to clients from around the world to explore joint IBM-AWS solutions and test prototypes and proof-of-concepts relevant across industries such as banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, and healthcare, among others.

As part of the extended collaboration, IBM Consulting plans to train and skill 10,000 consultants on AWS GenAI services by the end of 2024. They will have access to an exclusive, partner-only programme that provides training on the top use-cases and best practices for client engagement with AWS GenAI services.

The lab is divided into experience zones that focus on different technology areas underpinned by GenAI and machine learning.

“With the IBM innovation lab being launched in collaboration with AWS in India, our objective is to showcase the full potential of the joint value proposition that IBM and AWS offer to our clients from across the world. Clients can now experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies including generative AI in our lab, before actually implementing and scaling solutions on AWS,” said Anuj Malhotra, Vice President and Senior Partner, Growth Platforms, IBM India Client Innovation Centre for IBM Consulting.

IBM Consulting and AWS already serve clients across a variety of industries with a range of AI solutions and services. Now, the companies are enhancing those solutions and services with the power of GenAI designed to help clients integrate AI quickly into business and IT operations building on AWS.

“By combining the AI and data analytics expertise of IBM and AWS’s broadest and deepest set of cloud-enabled solutions, we look forward to driving industry transformation and developing solutions that address real-world customer needs. AWS remains committed to investing in working backwards from our joint customers and leveraging advanced cloud technologies like generative AI and the innovation lab as a sandbox environment, to ideate and scale industry-focused solutions,” said Vaishali Kasture, Director and Country Leader, Commercial Sales, AWS India and South Asia.

Additionally, for clients looking to modernise on AWS, IBM Consulting plans to integrate AWS GenAI services into its proprietary IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator to help accelerate the cloud transformation process. This will help with reverse engineering, code generation and code conversion, IBM said.