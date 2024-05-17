ICICI Direct faces user outrage after multiple trading platform delays

Trading platform ICICI Direct's app and website experienced three delays Friday morning after undergoing maintenance. The platform resumed around 10:20 pm, as several users complained about the delay.

Timeline of events

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Initial downtime: The app and website were initially scheduled to be down for maintenance and were expected to be operational by 9:30 AM.

First delay: The resumption was first delayed to 9:45 AM.

Second delay: The restart was further pushed to 10:00 AM.

Resumption: Trading activities finally resumed around 10:20 AM.

Many users expressed their frustration on social media, criticising the platform for conducting maintenance on a trading day instead of over the weekend. The unexpected delays disrupted trading activities for many investors.

Responding to a user complaint on 'X', ICICI Direct stated, "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Request you to check & retry now. In case the issue persists, please share your coordinates via the link https://tinyurl.com/5n6prfj8. Our team shall connect & assist you in a better way. Alternatively, you may use QR option to login."

ICICI Direct has a total of 1.8 million active clients, as of the end of financial year 2023-24, many of whom were affected by the platform's downtime.

ICICI Direct took to the social media platform X to announce the resumption of activities and to apologise for the inconvenience.

"Our Site/App are working fine now. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," the trading platform said.

Earlier this year, Zerodha experienced a service disruption where users were not able to access their account information, including holdings and trades. Some users reported issues with order placement and the inability to close positions, prompting concerns about the platform's stability. Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath blamed the issue on new fixes to prevent glitches. Competitor Groww had also faced similar glitches on its platform in January.

