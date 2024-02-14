Started off with 600, Apple Vision Pro now has over 1000 dedicated apps

Apple Vision Pro now has over 1,000 dedicated spatial apps on the App Store. Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak in his post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the numbers.

“A huge thank you to our developers! Their hard work has already resulted in over 1,000 incredible spatial apps designed specifically for Vision Pro,” wrote Joswiak. He said that the Vision Pro headset now supports over 1.5 million apps from the App Store. However, most of these are iPadOS apps that have been optimised to run on the headset.

Prior to Vision Pro’s launch in the US earlier this month, Apple had announced that the headset will feature more than 600 new apps and games that are specifically designed for the Vision Pro. The list of supported apps included entertainment apps and streaming platforms such as Disney Plus, productivity apps like OmniFocus, Jigspace, Microsoft Numerics, and a catalogue of games including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team and more. The company has not yet confirmed about the new apps that have joined the list since in providing specialised apps for the Vision Pro.

Major app developers such as Google, Spotify and Netflix earlier declined to create a dedicated app for the headset and also opted-out to allow their iPad apps to work on the VisionPro. However, earlier this month, a Google’s spokesperson in a statement to The Verge confirmed that the company is planning to launch a dedicated YouTube app for the Apple Vision Pro headset. No specific launch date for the app has been announced but it has been confirmed that a dedicated YouTube app is under development.