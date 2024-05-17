Q4 results today: NHPC, ZEEL, Pfizer among 116 firms to post earnings today

NHPC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Pfizer, Delhivery, JSW Steel , and Godrej Industries are among 116 companies that will on Friday release their earnings report for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024 (Q4 FY24).

Bandhan Bank, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are also scheduled to release their fourth-quarter earnings.

List of 116 companies that will post Q4 FY24 results on May 17

Aeonx Digital Technology, 20 Microns, Amber Enterprises India, Anuh Pharma, Asian Warehousing, Asian Star Co, Astral, Allcargo Terminals, Atul Auto, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Bijlee, Camex, Centrum Capital, Continental Chemicals, Cosmo Ferrites, Cosyn, Continental Securities, Delhivery, Dhani Services, Dhanuka Agritech, Dharani Finance, Duroply Industries, Foods & Inns, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Gita Renewable Energy, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Godrej Industries, GPT Infraprojects, GRP, Hari Govind International, Hariom Pipe Industries, HB Leasing & Finance Co, HB Stockholdings, Indiabulls Enterprises, Insolation Energy, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Indraprastha Medical Corp, Intense Technologies, International Conveyors, Jagatjit Industries, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JSW Steel, Kashyap Tele-Medicines, Kedia Construction Co, Khazanchi Jewellers, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, KSE, Kunststoffe Industries, Krishanveer Forge, Loyal Textile Mills, LT Foods, Global Health, Mindteck (India), Market Creators, Moneyboxx Finance, Morarka Finance, Nava, Neelkanth, NHC Foods, NHPC, Odyssey Corporation, Onward Technologies, Pasupati Acrylon, Pfizer, The Phoenix Mills, Poly Medicure, Polyplex Corporation, Pradeep Metals, Prakash Industries, Precision Electronics, Premier Polyfilm, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Rithwik Facility Management Services, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sadhana Nitrochem, Shipping Corporation of India, Sellwin Traders, Shah Metacorp, Shalimar Paints, Shetron, Simplex Mills Company, Simplex Papers, Sobha, Sterling Guaranty & Finance, Sturdy Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, SVA India, S V Global Mill, Syncom Formulations (India), Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Tasty Bite Eatables, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, TV Today Network, Udaipur Cement Works, Ultracab (India), Uniroyal Industries, Universal Cables, Unjha Formulations, UR Sugar Industries, Vandana Knitwear, Vardhan Capital & Finance, Varroc Engineering, Victoria Mills, Vinati Organics, Vindhya Telelinks, Vivid Global Industries, West Leisure Resorts, Winsome Textile Industries, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sanmitra Commercial, Zydus Lifesciences

Gail's Q4 results

State-run gas supplier Gail reported a 289 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,468.71 crore in Q4 FY24, up from Rs 634.2 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit fell by 22.7 per cent from Rs 3,194.6 crore in the previous quarter. The annual rise in net profit is attributed to a low base effect, as Gail had previously faced supply disruptions from Russian energy giant Gazprom and elevated global gas prices.

Biocon's Q4 results

Biopharma firm Biocon reported a 57 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY24. The net profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 144 crore, down from Rs 335 crore in the same quarter the previous year. This figure also fell short of the consensus estimate of Rs 164.3 crore, according to Bloomberg.

Benchmark indices experienced volatility on Thursday as investors adjusted their positions during the weekly Futures and Options (F&O) expiry. The S&P BSE Sensex fluctuated by 1,220 points throughout the day, ultimately closing at 73,663.4, up by 677 points or 0.93 per cent. The Nifty50 index also saw considerable movement, ranging from 22,055 to 22,432, before finishing at 22,404, up by 203 points or 0.92 per cent.

The market's sharp movements reflect investors' responses to earnings reports and broader economic signals. As major companies release their financial results, these figures will likely influence market trends and investor sentiment in the coming days.