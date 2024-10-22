ICICI Prudential Life Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises to Rs 252 crore

Private insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's net profit rose marginally by 3 per cent to Rs 252 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 (Q2 FY25), up from Rs 244 crore in the year-ago period.

The value of new business (VNB) of the insurer increased 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 586 crore in Q2, compared to Rs 577 crore in the year-ago period. VNB is the present value of all future profits to shareholders, measured at the time of writing the new business contract.

The insurer’s VNB margin, a measure of profitability, contracted to 23 per cent compared to 28 per cent last year.

Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) was up 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,504 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent of weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups.

In Q2 FY25, the solvency ratio of ICICI Prudential Life stood at 188.6 per cent compared to 199.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors of the company has approved raising additional capital by issuing non-convertible debentures up to Rs 1,400 crore, which will further augment the solvency position of the insurance company and support ongoing business growth.

The persistency ratio of the insurer in H1 FY25 for the 13th month stood at 88 per cent, compared to 86.6 per cent in H1 FY24. Meanwhile, the 61st month persistency ratio was at 64.1 per cent in the quarter under review, compared to 63.8 per cent in the year-ago period.