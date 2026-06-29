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Icra to acquire remaining 40% stake in D2K Technologies for ₹32 crore

Pursuant to this, Icra Analytics will hold 100 per cent of the equity share capital of D2K Technologies on a fully diluted basis, Icra said in a regulatory filing

Icra
Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, D2K Technologies will become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Icra | Image: X@ICRALimited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Rating agency Icra on Monday said it will acquire the remaining 40 per cent stake in D2K Technologies for ₹32 crore.

Pursuant to this, Icra Analytics will hold 100 per cent of the equity share capital of D2K Technologies on a fully diluted basis, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

Icra Analytics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icra Ltd and provides services, solutions, analytics and digital platforms for risk management, mutual funds, fixed income, and knowledge services.

Currently, Icra Analytics holds 60 per cent stake in the company, which is engaged in the business of providing banking and software services to banks, other financial institutions, and corporates, among others.

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, D2K Technologies will become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Icra, it said.

The acquisition is contingent upon the successful execution of the transaction by the depositories, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ICRAacquisitionCompany News

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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