IMFA bets on ferro chrome expansion, renewables for next growth phase

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) is undertaking a major transformation spanning capacity expansion, renewable energy integration, mining scale-up, and critical minerals as the country’s largest ferro chrome producer positions itself for the next phase of growth, Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said.

The company is targeting ferro chrome output of 400,000 tonnes in FY27 and over 500,000 tonnes in FY28 through the acquisition of Tata Steel’s ferro chrome business at Kalinganagar in Odisha and an ongoing greenfield expansion at the same location.

“From the current 260,000 tonnes of ferro chrome output, we will go up to more than 500,000 tonnes of output,” Panda told Business Standard in an interview in New Delhi.

IMFA acquired Tata Steel’s ferro chrome business at Kalinganagar for Rs 707 crore in February this year through internal accruals. The facility, which is already operational, adds 100,000 tonnes of capacity. Alongside this, the company’s greenfield expansion at Kalinganagar will add another 100,000 tonnes, with the first furnace expected to be commissioned by June-end or early July. To support the expansion, IMFA is sharply increasing chrome ore production from its captive mines. “From 600,000 tonnes, we have gradually taken it up to 800,000 tonnes. And this year, FY27, we will be touching a million tonnes,” he said. At the same time, the company is undertaking a significant transition towards renewable energy sourcing in what Panda described as a major strategic shift for the power-intensive ferro chrome business.

IMFA currently has 205 MW of captive power generation capacity, of which nearly 200 MW is coal-based. The company has signed a 70 MW renewable energy agreement with JSW Energy under a dedicated captive model, with commissioning expected within the next two months. It is also negotiating another 60-70 MW renewable energy arrangement. “By next year, about 40 per cent of our energy consumption will come from renewable sources, which is quite significant,” Panda said, adding that the company is focusing on hybrid solar and wind power to ensure uninterrupted furnace operations. The company also expects a structural shift in its sales mix as domestic stainless steel demand rises. Currently, over 90 per cent of IMFA’s ferro chrome production is exported, largely to Far East markets. Once expanded capacity stabilises, exports are expected to account for around 60 per cent of production. “Out of 260,000 tonnes, roughly 220,000-230,000 tonnes are exported. Out of 500,000 tonnes, close to 300,000 tonnes will still be exported,” Panda said.

Beyond ferro chrome, the company is diversifying into ethanol through a 120 KLD grain-based plant at Therubali in Odisha, where chrome operations are gradually being de-emphasised because of logistical disadvantages associated with transporting ore from Jajpur district. However, Panda indicated that IMFA’s principal long-term diversification focus remains critical minerals. The company is evaluating opportunities across mining and downstream processing and has already participated in multiple critical mineral block auction processes. “We would like to get into critical minerals not just in the mining phase, but also in value-addition processing,” Panda said. “Hopefully over the next year we will make a breakthrough in getting into certain critical minerals.”