India Inc top leaders to attend Davos summit amid Trump tariff threats

India Inc's top brass, including Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran, JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal, and Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, will attend the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos, beginning on Monday.

Their participation comes at a crucial time, as US President Donald Trump's tariff threats loom over India.

Trump is expected to address the WEF audience virtually and is likely to discuss his economic plans, including visas, Bloomberg reported.

The information technology (IT) industry will be represented by TCS Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan and Rishad Premji, executive chairman of Wipro. The IT industry is concerned about a possible reduction in visa approvals for Indian IT workers by the incoming US President. Any changes in US government policies reducing visa grants would impact Indian companies. The H-1B visa programme, which permits US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in specialised fields, has long been a source of controversy. Any policy changes by Trump are likely to affect India’s $250 billion IT sector and will be debated by the top Indian leaders.

The start-up world will be represented by Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Interestingly, the entire Ambani family is making the trip to Davos in Switzerland, including Reliance Foundation's Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Isha Ambani.

The Indian banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector will be represented by Axis Bank Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv. Nadir Godrej, chairman of Godrej Industries, and Prashant Ruia, director of the Essar Group, have also confirmed their participation.

The India Inc contingent will be joined by top Indian government leaders and state chief ministers who plan to promote India as an investment destination.