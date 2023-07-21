Home / Companies / News / India's coal production grows 8.55% to 223 MT in Apr-Jun: Coal Ministry

India's coal production grows 8.55% to 223 MT in Apr-Jun: Coal Ministry

India's coal production increased by 8.55 per cent to 223.36 million tonnes in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 compared to the year-ago period, an official statement said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coal production was 205.76 million tonnes (MT) in the same period during FY 2022-23, the Ministry of Coal said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's coal production increased by 8.55 per cent to 223.36 million tonnes in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 compared to the year-ago period, an official statement said on Friday.

Coal production was 205.76 million tonnes (MT) in the same period during FY 2022-23, the Ministry of Coal said.

Coal India Limited (CIL) registered 175.48 MT production between April and June 2023, marking a commendable growth rate of 9.85 per cent in comparison to 159.75 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The rest came in from other captive mines.

While coal imports increased by 16.76 per cent in April-May 2023 as compared to the same period in the previous year, it is important to note that this rise is primarily attributable to the substantial decline in coal import prices, the ministry said.

Import prices for coal have plummeted by over 60 per cent in the first quarter of FY24, compared to the year-ago period.

"There is enough stock of coal available in the country which is 107.15 MT (67 MT with coal companies, 33.61 MT with thermal power plants (TPPs) and 6.54 MT at private washeries/good shed siding/ports) during the end of June 23, indicating a growth of 37.62 per cent as compared to the same period of last year," the ministry said.

India's achievement in coal production reflects the concerted efforts of the coal industry and its commitment to meeting the growing energy needs of the nation, it said.

India has set a coal production target of 1,012 MT for FY 2023-24. 

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Hiring intentions to remain marginally low in Apr-Jun quarter: Survey

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 440.25 crore in Apr-Jun quarter

Oilmeal exports down by 35% last month; 19% higher in Apr-Jun: SEA

Crisil reports 10% growth in profit to Rs 150.6 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

ACME Group gets Rs 4,000-cr loan from REC for Oman green hydrogen project

Bankrupt FTX sues former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to recover over $1 billion

Power Finance Corp to lend Rs 2.37 trillion to 20 clean energy projects

Swiggy builds generative AI-powered search for personalised recommendations

DGCA okays Go First plan to resume flights on availability of interim funds

Topics :Coal ministryIndia

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story