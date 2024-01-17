India to tap 12% of global iPhone production in FY24, up from 9% earlier

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sources indicated that only 25 per cent of the production value will be sold in India, while the bulk will be exported to the US, Europe and West Asia. This production and export value is the highest ever reached by any company in India in mobile devices within a period of nine months.
The $9.4 billion represents the FOB value — the price at which the iPhone leaves the factory gate.
The market value is more than 1.5 times of that. With only $2.35 billion of the total iPhone production consumed in India, this fits in with the larger picture where Apple’s shift of supply chain to India is primarily meant for global market and exports.
The company filed an India turnover of ~49,322 crore / $5.94 billion with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for FY23. The India sales constitute merely 1.5 per cent of its global turnover of $383.2 billion during that year. Apple is the first mega-GVC to have made India its second home for global production. If Tesla succeeds in its investment plans, it could be the next. By comparison, Tesla, with a global turnover of $81.5 billion, is nearly a fifth of Apple’s global sales. According to a JP Morgan projection, Apple is likely to shift up to 25 per cent of its total iPhone production to India by 2026.
Apple’s production and export of iPhones from India could be linked to seasonality and global demand cycles. For the first six months of the current fiscal, as domestic demand was high, exports constituted 55 per cent of iPhone production in India.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.