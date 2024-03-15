Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil Corporation appoints Rashmi Govil as Director, Human Resources

Indian Oil Corporation appoints Rashmi Govil as Director, Human Resources

Prior to her appointment as Director (HR), she was serving as Executive Director (HRD & Employee Relations) at the company's corporate office

Rashmi Govil | Image: x @IndianOilcl
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Rashmi Govil has taken charge as Director (Human Resources) at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil), the Fortune-500 energy major said on Friday.

"She joined IndianOil in 1994 and brings with her nearly three decades of rich experience in various facets of the human resources function," the company said in a statement.
 

Govil is a seasoned professional with an MBA specialising in HR and a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance.

Prior to her appointment as Director (HR), she was serving as Executive Director (HRD & Employee Relations) at the company's corporate office.

With this elevation, IndianOil now has two women functional directors on its Board. Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), is other director on the board that has a total of seven functional directors.

"Govil has also worked at IndianOil's refineries headquarters," it said. "Her rich and varied experience has laid the foundation for her deep understanding on the nuances of the function including compensation and performance management, recruitment, policy formulation, succession planning, and systems management, besides her recognition as an industrial relations expert."

She is known for her "result-focused, collaborative, and inclusive style" and has formulated several strategic initiatives for the company as well as the industry.

ALSO READ: IndianOil sets sight on Grand Prix, to join high table of F1 fuel producers

She has pioneered the unique innovation cell 'Srijan', steered the roll-out of enterprise-wide SAP solutions in HR, and has led multiple landmark settlements with the collectives, including long-term wage settlements with the unions of IndianOil.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Govil executed the revision of numerous policies with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and the well-being of the employees," the statement added.

 


First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

