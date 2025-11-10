Private lender IndusInd Bank appoints Amitabh Kumar Singh as new CHRO

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said it has appointed Amitabh Kumar Singh as the chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective November 10. Singh will also be part of the senior management personnel of the bank.

Singh has previously worked with the ICICI group for the last 21 years. In his last assignment with the ICICI group, he was CHRO for ICICI Home Finance. Singh has spent eight years with ICICI Prudential life insurance, and 11 years with ICICI bank.

Singh is a post graduate in Human Resources from XISS, Ranchi and has worked with L&T, Atos Origin India, Tata Interactive Systems and Mphasis prior to joining ICICI.