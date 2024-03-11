IndusInd Bank launches Indus PayWear, an all-in-one tokenisable wearable

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President - South Asia, Mastercard: "Indus Paywear aims to deliver unparalleled flexibility, convenience, and security to users. It is a fine example of how Mastercard leverages its expertise to allow consumers the power to choose between and make payments using their favorite wearable device."

Swift and secure transactions: Indus PayWear facilitates tap-and-pay transactions at any contactless Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal globally, eliminating the need for physical cards or payment apps. Users can securely make purchases with ease.

Versatile wearables: The Indus PayWear range includes three options: a ring, watch clasp, and stickers, catering to diverse customer preferences. The wearables are priced affordably, ranging from Rs. 499 to Rs. 2,999.

DIY setup: This wearable is powered by a dedicated mobile application. Users can set up their cards on the wearable device and easily switch between cards using the app.

Enhanced security: Indus PayWear prioritises security with advanced tokenisation technology, replacing actual card details with unique 'tokens' for every transaction. This ensures the safety and security of each transaction conducted through the wearable.