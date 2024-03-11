Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank launches Indus PayWear, an all-in-one tokenisable wearable

IndusInd Bank launches Indus PayWear, an all-in-one tokenisable wearable

This tokenisable wearable, for both debit and credit cards, has been launched by Induslnd Bank in collaboration with Mastercardand can be purchased in the form of a ring, watch clasp, or stickers

IndusInd Bank
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndusInd Bank has introduced 'Indus PayWear,' which, in collaboration with Mastercard, boasts to be the country's first all-in-one tokenisable wearables for both debit and credit cards. The company stated in a filing on the exchanges on Monday that this offering aims to enable users to tokenise their IndusInd Bank cards onto a chip-enabled wearable device.

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President - South Asia, Mastercard: "Indus Paywear aims to deliver unparalleled flexibility, convenience, and security to users. It is a fine example of how Mastercard leverages its expertise to allow consumers the power to choose between and make payments using their favorite wearable device."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Key features of Indus PayWear
Swift and secure transactions: Indus PayWear facilitates tap-and-pay transactions at any contactless Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal globally, eliminating the need for physical cards or payment apps. Users can securely make purchases with ease.

Versatile wearables: The Indus PayWear range includes three options: a ring, watch clasp, and stickers, catering to diverse customer preferences. The wearables are priced affordably, ranging from Rs. 499 to Rs. 2,999.

DIY setup: This wearable is powered by a dedicated mobile application. Users can set up their cards on the wearable device and easily switch between cards using the app.

Enhanced security: Indus PayWear prioritises security with advanced tokenisation technology, replacing actual card details with unique 'tokens' for every transaction. This ensures the safety and security of each transaction conducted through the wearable.


Reward benefits: Transactions made through Indus PayWear offer rewards and security benefits associated with the underlying debit or credit card.

Transaction guidelines
Transactions below Rs 5000 can be seamlessly conducted as tap-and-pay using the wearable. However, for transactions exceeding Rs. 5000, the PIN of the linked card must be entered on the PoS machine in accordance with RBI guidelines.

Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank: "With the rapid growth of contactless payments, we are glad to introduce Indus PayWear that stands as a symbol of our commitment to shaping a seamless and secure future of payments for our customers."

Also Read

Got new debit/credit card? Here's what to do before 1st online transaction

No-cost, longer-tenure EMIs gain traction, drive consumer product sales

Indus Towers may emit weak signals as Vodafone Idea concerns persist

Credit card spending in India rises to Rs 1.78 trn in Oct, sets record

You can now tokenise your debit/credit card via mobile and internet banking

Alternative credit platform BlackSoil raises Rs 100 cr via rights issue

IndiGo co-founder Gangwal raises $820 mn in largest block sale since 2019

Adani Green operationalises 1,000 Mw of solar projects at Khavda in Gujarat

AG&P Pratham, Think Gas Distribution to begin $1.1 billion merger

Serum looks beyond Covid with new vaccines for malaria, dengue: CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndusInd BankMastercardPaymentDebit cardCredit cardsBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story