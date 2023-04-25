IndusInd Bank shares jump 2% after robust Q4 earnings, stocks climb 1.90%

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Tuesday jumped nearly 2 per cent in the late morning trade after the firm registered a 46 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 2,043 crore.

The stock of the company climbed 1.90 per cent to Rs 1,123 apiece on the BSE.

The scrip also witnessed the same movement on the NSE, where it gained 1.86 per cent to Rs 1,122.50 per piece.

In the late morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 114.93 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 60,171.03 points.

On Monday, private sector lender Indusind Bank reported a 46 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 2,043 crore on a dip in provisions and stronger core income.

The core net interest income rose 17 per cent to Rs 4,669 crore on a 21 per cent loan growth and a 0.08 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.28 per cent, the Hindujas-promoted bank said in a regulatory filing.

Its other income came at Rs 2,154 crore, up by 13 per cent when compared to the year-ago period, it added.