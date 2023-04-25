Home / Companies / News / What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

In favour: Clean, simplistic logos that reflect a modern outlook, enjoy visibility on digital platforms

Ritwik Sharma New Delhi
Premium
What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Earlier this month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unveiled a new logo, which presented the abbreviated letters in a staccato burst that broke away from their intertwined selves in the old symbol.
Prior to the market regulator, a similar exercise was carried out by telecom multinational Nokia, which shed its old logo that spelt out the letters unambiguously to adopt a new one in which an N, K or A appear to have missing limbs.
In both cases, the minimalism and fonts reflect a digital embrace that was due for old entities — Sebi is 35, while Finnish Nokia is 157. Nokia’s last logo change itself was 55 years ago.

Topics :SEBINokiaCompanies

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Also Read

HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here

HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs

Nokia 8210 4G review: A good feature phone with mix of old and new features

HMD Global launches Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs and more

Nokia C12 budget smartphone goes on sale at introductory price of Rs 5,999

Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed

Hyundai Motor's reports 109% increase in Q1, beating expectations

Emerging markets have an edge over mature markets, says BlackRock

Google, Meta, other Big Tech cos face UK crackdown as govt unveils new law

Serum Institute & Biocon Biologics reach new equity investment structure

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story