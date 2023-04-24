Home / Companies / News / Infosys, Aramco ink pact to create digitally connected employee experiences

Infosys plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco's HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Monday, announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to collaborate on accelerating their human resource (HR) technology.
Infosys and Aramco aspire to bring new insights to HR data and analytics, scale the use of automation tools, and enhance employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco’s HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively.
Additionally, Infosys aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps. This will attempt to help Aramco unlock talent to match people to opportunities in the company.

The collaboration also intends to work on analysing how automation can optimize repetitive tasks related to HR management through AI-powered learning, reducing time and effort in training delivery. AI-powered analysis will aim to provide insights, track return on investment and support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels.
“At Aramco, we are constantly looking to improve employee experience and make our company the best place to work. This collaboration will allow us to explore ways to further upgrade our focus on customer-centricity and transform our digital HR offerings,” said Faisal A. Al-Hajji, SVP Human Resources, Aramco.

“Infosys’ programs for learning and development have been acknowledged and benchmarked globally and we take great pride in them. Through this collaboration, we intend to bring our digital expertise and tools to Aramco’s HR practice to deliver a world-class employee experience. By aiming to incorporate high-level AI and automation into their employee management model, we will attempt to help Aramco scale and enhance their talent model,” said Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys.

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

