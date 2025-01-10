Infosys joins hands with Andhra for skill census of 35 million people

The Andhra Pradesh government has joined hands with software major Infosys for pre-validating the ongoing skill census, the first of its kind initiative in India to gauge the skill sets and competencies of 35 million people in the working age population in the state.

The project will cover people, between 15 to 59 years, across 1.8 crore households. The census is also to identify the skill sets that industries require. Infosys will help the government in recording the skill sets of the participants with the aid of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a statement, the government has come forward to take up the ambitious skill census programme to take forward in a more beneficial way to improve the employment opportunities in the state by providing necessary technical assistance.

For pre-certification of the skills of the candidates as part of skill census, Infosys, regardless of financial resources, has come forward to provide a digital platform through generative AI.

The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infosys in the presence of the Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, at Amaravati on Friday.

“It is really commendable that Infosys has come forward for data pre-validation under corporate social responsibility,” Lokesh said.

“This will certainly make the way easy to impart skill development training to the youth as per the market demand after assessing their talent,” he added.

Lokesh also appreciated the efforts of Infosys in becoming partner in providing 2 million jobs to the youth in the state in the next five years.

Infosys will connect students to the learning pathways as part of digital learning and create user-friendly interface to facilitate continuous learning. Also, it will cooperate with the APSDC to meet the growing needs of the industry besides providing free learning opportunities to the aspirants, improving technology and maintenance of digital platform.

Infosys, as part of the programme, will connect aspirants in the springboard platform with curated pathways besides conducting free online courses and workshops to provide necessary technology to improve the skills. Infosys will provide the existing skills of the 35.9 million people in the age group of 15-59 in the State after pre-validation.

This will facilitate the integration of the digital platform in the skill census framework and skill application currently being undertaken by the State Government. Also, it will provide necessary support for the implementation of assessment tools in educational institutions.