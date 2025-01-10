Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SECI's cumulative awarded renewable energy capacity exceeds 73 GW in Dec

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Friday said its cumulative awarded capacity for renewable energy projects exceeded 73 GW in December.

SECI is the premier Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) in the country, continuously working to meet climate goals and drive sustainable development, a SECI statement said.

As a leading Central Public Sector Enterprise, SECI plays a pivotal role in the development and expansion of Renewable Energy (RE) capacity in India, with a cumulative awarded generation capacity exceeding 73 GW as of December 31, 2024, according to the statement.

SECI has achieved an "Excellent" rating for its performance under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the financial year 2023-24, earning a score of 96 out of 100, it stated.

In the financial year 2023-24, the company witnessed a substantial increase of 22.13 per cent in its annual trading volume, with a total of 42.935 billion units traded.

The SECI recorded a total income of Rs. 13,135.80 crore, signifying a robust growth of 20.91 per cent over the preceding year.

Furthermore, the company achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 436.03 crore, reflecting a commendable growth of 38.13 per cent.

Recently on August 30, 2024, SECI was granted Navratna status by the Ministry of Finance, it stated.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

