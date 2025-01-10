Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godrej Properties acquires 24 acre land in Indore; eyes Rs 500 cr revenue

After acquiring 46-acre in July 2024 on Indore-Ujjain Road, this will be the company's second acquisition in Indore

Godrej Properties
Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Real estate company Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said it has acquired 24-acre land in Indore to develop residential plots and expects around Rs 500 crore revenue from this upcoming project.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed it has acquired about 24-acre of land in Indore.

The company did not divulge the total cost of the land parcel.

"The project will have an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 500 crore," Godrej Properties said  The development on this land will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of around 6.20 lakh square feet.

After acquiring 46-acre in July 2024 on Indore-Ujjain Road, this will be the company's second acquisition in Indore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said the company has expanded its presence in Indore with this land acquisition.

"With residential plotted developments gaining momentum, the Indore bypass road presents a promising opportunity for us to expand. This acquisition strategically aligns with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments," Pandey said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

