Infosys signs up global tennis legend Rafael Nadal as brand ambassador

This marks Nadal's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company

BS Reporter Bengaluru
Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Infosys announced on Thursday a three-year partnership with global tennis legend Rafael Nadal, appointing him as the ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation.

This marks Nadal's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company. As part of the partnership, Infosys and Nadal's coaching team are working together to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered match analysis tool.

"This personalised tool will be available in real-time to Nadal’s coaching team, allowing them to simultaneously track insights from his live matches when he is back on tour, alongside historical data from his previous matches," said Infosys in a statement.

The company elaborated that it has reimagined the tennis ecosystem for a billion fans worldwide by leveraging AI, cloud computing, data analytics, and digital experiences. Infosys has pioneered platforms for video and statistics analysis to revolutionise training, bolstered match analysis with AI-assisted journalism platforms for broadcasters to post engaging content, and introduced new ways for fans to engage with the game.

Commenting on the partnership, Rafael Nadal expressed his enthusiasm: "I am very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they strive to not only adapt the experience of tennis to the times but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has applied its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem. It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and genuinely empowered all players on the tour with analytics they could have only dreamt of a few years ago."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, welcomed Nadal, saying, "It is an honour to welcome Rafa – one of the world’s most respected champion athletes and humanitarians – as an ambassador for Infosys. He is someone who embodies the spirit of continuous evolution, never giving up, and the utmost dedication and determination to excel in every situation. We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients."

