USA's Merative opens global capability centres in three Indian cities

US-based data and analytics company Merative has inaugurated three Global Capability and Innovation Centres (GCICs) in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai to access Indian talent and engage with the country’s healthtech ecosystem.

"We are planning to invest in growth, both in headcount and capabilities, to support all our global efforts across America,” said Gerry McCarthy, chief executive officer of Merative, without disclosing specific numbers. Globally, Merative employs about 3,000 full-time staff, serving more than 4,500 clients.

Previously known as IBM Watson Health, Merative is aiming to bolster its presence in India by recruiting local experts in data, machine learning, clinical research workflows, and the verification and validation of medical device software. Additionally, the company seeks to hire professionals proficient in industry-agnostic technologies such as cloud, DevOps, cloud infrastructure support, and enterprise applications.

"We are starting a new chapter with our Merative India GCIC. Our teammates in India have been essential to Merative's progress, and this shift unifies and fortifies our global team, making Merative whole. We continue to work closely with clients globally to lead the digital transformation of health and social care," said McCarthy.

Merative considers India as a potential market. McCarthy told Business Standard, "We continue to regard India not only as an excellent hub to provide top-notch resources but also as a prospective market for us going forward." The company has approximately 20 customers in India.

Nasscom reports that India hosts about 1,580 unique GCCs, which constitute over 45 per cent of the world's entire GCCs, and around 70 per cent of all US-based GCCs. The swift establishment rate of GCCs in India indicates that organisations have shifted their view of them from cost-effective institutions to strategic and innovative technology centres of excellence.

Merative India GCIC will function as a global centre of excellence for the company, focusing on product engineering, innovation, support, and services for six key products in its portfolio: Cúram, Health Insights, MarketScan, Merge, Micromedex, and Zelta.

Private equity firm Francisco Partners last year acquired the health data and analytics assets of IBM, which were part of the +Watson Health business. Following the completion of the transaction, Merative became a standalone company in July 2022.