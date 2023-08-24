Home / Companies / News / Infosys ropes in Rafael Nadal as ambassador, match analysis tool in works

Infosys ropes in Rafael Nadal as ambassador, match analysis tool in works

This personalised tool will be available in real time to Nadal's coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, along with historical data from his earlier matches

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: REUTERS/Morgan Sette

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal, onboarding the global tennis star as ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation.

To mark Nadal's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company, Infosys and Nadal's coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a release.

This personalised tool will be available in real time to Nadal's coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.

The company release announced the partnership, saying "Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation."

According to Infosys, Nadal is a perfect embodiment of what it takes individuals or business leaders to evolve and continually navigate their next.

Globally acknowledged as one of the legends in sports, he also has had the ability to change with the changing rigors of tennis over the years.

"I'm very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times, but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem," Nadal said.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys said it is an honour to welcome Nadal, one of the world's most respected champion athletes and humanitarians, as an ambassador for Infosys.

"He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation," Parekh said.

Topics :Infosys Rafael NadalTennissports

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

