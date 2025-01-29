Infosys to accelerate digital learning of tech firm Siemens AC with GenAI

IT services major Infosys today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Siemens AG, a leading technology company, to accelerate its digital learning initiatives with generative artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration aims to provide over 250,000 Siemens employees globally with upskilling opportunities and a personalised learning and growth experience.

As part of the collaboration, Siemens’ My Learning World, a digital learning platform accessible anytime, anywhere, will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan, an AI-powered next-generation enterprise learning experience platform.

Jenny Lin, global head of learning and growth at Siemens AG, said, “A thriving learning and growth environment is essential for Siemens to maintain our competitive edge and foster innovation. By providing our people with the tools, resources, and support they need to continuously develop their skills, we empower our people to meet the challenges of the future.”

Some of the salient features of the improved platform include:

An AI-powered knowledge assistant, which acts as a learning companion, providing instant answers and personalised recommendations for users.

An AI-assisted content authoring feature, which generates tailored content in multiple languages.

An AI chatbot, which assists learners in real-time—navigating courses, explaining complex concepts, and directing them to additional study resources if needed.

A virtual tutor, which streamlines content with features such as summary generation, content translation, and learning style selection.

Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of manufacturing at Infosys, said, “Generative AI is a game-changer in the world of learning and development. By harnessing the power of AI, organisations can create personalised, engaging, and effective learning experiences that drive development and innovation.”

Currently, the Siemens My Learning World platform has 216,000 active users who can access over 178,000 learning materials. The digital learning platform is also available to Siemens factory employees, with 27,000 shop-floor workers already leveraging its resources. Additionally, 65,000 users are actively utilising the My Skills feature of the platform for skill-based learning.

My Skills is an innovative skill-based framework that empowers employees to take charge of their professional development. In addition, a new customer-facing platform based on Wingspan is being developed with Infosys. This platform includes over 300 different technical courses for around 50,000 external participants worldwide, including system integrators in the Siemens ecosystem.