Edtech startup Leap raises $65 mn in Series E round led by Apis Partners

Edtech startup Leap has raised $65 million in a funding round comprising a mix of primary and secondary equity led by Apis Growth Markets Fund III and Apis Global Growth Fund III.

Existing investors Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Peak XV Partners participated in the Series E round. Apis Partners Group (UK) acted as portfolio manager for Apis Growth Markets Fund III and Apis Global Growth Fund III in the round.

Leap has raised more than $200 million in equity since it was founded in 2019 and says it runs the world’s largest online community of study abroad aspirants. Its services include preparation for IELTS, TOEFL, SAT, admissions and visa counselling as well as financial offerings like international student loans.

Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap, said the company has grown five-fold since Series D funding round two years ago. “Leap is not only the study abroad platform of choice in India, but is fast establishing itself as a global leader with scaling operations in over 10 countries. This investment from marquee investors bolsters our ambitions and we are even more committed to our mission of democratizing access to quality global education.”

Arnav Kumar, another co-founder of Leap, said: “We have launched many industry-first products and experiences to make the student journey seamless. Ensuring student success is why we exist and the AI (artificial intelligence) revolution we are seeing today will allow us to continue to deepen our existing offerings at a faster pace than ever before.”

Leap said its platform combines human expertise with AI-powered tools to offer personalised guidance and solutions. It has helped more than a million students and partnered with over a 1,000 educational institutions globally.

Also Read

Leap helps students find educational opportunities and equips them with the tools to succeed, said Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner at Apis Partners. “As such, we believe Leap’s mission aligns closely with Apis’ commitment to driving financial inclusion,” he said.

Udayan Goyal, co-founder and managing partner at Apis Partners, said: “We have been very impressed with the rate at which Leap has already scaled since inception, serving thousands of students across 10 countries. This new partnership offers Apis an exciting opportunity to support Leap as it further expands its reach and continues to make a difference to its target demographics,” said Goyal.

“The pursuit of a global education is one of the biggest decisions students will make in their lifetime, and Leap has emerged as the trusted partner to provide comprehensive help as students navigate this incredibly complicated process,” said Amit Patel, Managing Director, Owl Ventures.

Yash Sankrityayan, managing partner for SE Asia investments at Jungle Ventures, said Leap has scaled up profits and expanded regionally. “Jungle Ventures is proud to invest behind the Leap team again and support them to continue to build the most trusted, end to-end, global education access company.”

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Leap and its shareholders in the Series E round.