Infosys co-founder, former IISc director booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act

The co-founder of the IT Services company Infosys , Kris Gopalakrishnan and the former director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, Padmanabhan Balaram have been named among 16 others in a complaint filed under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act on Monday, according to a report by PTI.

The case was filed at Bengaluru’s Sadashiva Nagar Police Station following directives from the 71st City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH).

Who filed the complaint and why?

Durgappa, a tribal Bovi community member and former faculty at the Centre for Sustainable Technology, IISc, had filed the complaint. He alleged that he was falsely accused in a honey trap case and fired from his job in 2014. He also alleged he faced caste-based abuse and threats.

The accused in the case include Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari K V S, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan. Neither IISc faculty members nor Kris Gopalakrishnan, an IISc Board of Trustees member, have commented on the matter yet.

Who is Padma Bhushan Kris Gopalakirshnan?

Kris Gopalakrishnan is a co-founder of Infosys. He was the vice-chairman of the company from 2011 to 2014 and served as the CEO and managing director from 2007 to 2011. In January 2011, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honour.

In 2013-14, Gopalakrishnan became the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and co-chaired the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2014.

He has master’s degrees in physics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE) and an Honorary Fellow of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) of India, according to his LinkedIn profile.

[With inputs from PTI]