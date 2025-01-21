Accenture, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech top 2025 Brand Finance IT Services ranking

India has secured the second position, contributing 36 per cent of the total brand value—a significant achievement driven by a 14 per cent increase in brand value, according to the Brand Finance 2025 ranking.

India follows the United States, which maintains its dominant position in IT services brand value, holding 40 per cent of the total.

This remarkable growth not only underscores India’s leading role in the global IT services market but also highlights its readiness for sustained expansion in 2025. This growth is bolstered by a strong focus on technological innovation, workforce expansion, and adaptability to evolving global trends, as stated in the Brand Finance IT Services 2025 ranking report.

As the US market shows signs of recovery, Indian IT players are expected to benefit significantly from renewed demand, further strengthening India’s position as a critical player in the industry.

The collective brand value of the top 25 IT services brands stands at $163 billion in 2025. Fifteen out of the top 25 brands have seen an increase in their brand values, underscoring the continued importance of IT services in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Despite recent economic challenges, IT services companies are witnessing a resurgence in brand value growth, largely driven by the improved economic outlook for 2025–2027.

While Accenture leads the list, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a brand value up 11 per cent to $21.3 billion, retains its position as the world’s second most valuable IT services brand for the fourth consecutive year. Notably, TCS is the second IT services brand to surpass the significant milestone of $20 billion in brand value, thanks to its investments in its brand and its growing expertise in AI and emerging technologies.

Accenture’s brand value, up 2 per cent to $41.5 billion, continues to make it the world’s most valuable IT services brand for the seventh year running.

Infosys, with a brand value up 15 per cent to $16.3 billion, ranks among the world’s top three most valuable IT services brands for the fourth consecutive year. The brand has also achieved the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in brand value (18 per cent) over the past five years among IT services brands. Bolstered by the robust leadership of CEO Salil Parekh, Infosys has reinforced its relevance in an AI-first world and consistently delivered strong performance and innovation in the rapidly evolving digital services landscape.

HCLTech, with a brand value up 17 per cent to $8.9 billion, has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025. This growth is driven by its strong financial performance, a series of mega deal wins across diverse industries and geographies in 2024, the continued positive momentum of its successful brand transformation, and its early leadership in AI and GenAI business.

Over the past few years, the IT sector has operated in a contradictory market. On the one hand, corporate spending slowed in late 2023 and early 2024 due to inflation and high interest rates. On the other hand, the artificial intelligence (AI) market exploded, accelerating demand for AI-related corporate solutions, said the Brand Finance release.

In 2025, these parallel realities are beginning to converge as IT companies benefit from interest rate cuts, resurging corporate spending, and the ongoing appetite for new technologies. Emerging technologies require updated stacks and enhanced security, suggesting the market recovery is likely to include IT brand opportunities in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The most valuable IT brands are refocusing on innovation and strategic initiatives to adapt to evolving industry trends and maintain a competitive edge.

This positive outlook has significantly boosted client confidence and spending, leading to increased investments in digital transformation, cloud computing, and advanced technologies like AI.

Among the top 25 IT services brands, Accenture has the highest Sustainability Perceptions Score, at 4.31 out of 5. Accenture scores well across environmental, social, and governance categories and has effectively communicated its commitment to ethical management and diversity.