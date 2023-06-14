Home / Companies / News / Ipca shares drop nearly 3% after USFDA's 11 observations about MP facility

Ipca shares drop nearly 3% after USFDA's 11 observations about MP facility

Company says it takes quality and compliance issues with 'utmost importance'

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Ipca shares drop nearly 3% after USFDA's 11 observations about MP facility

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ipca Laboratories' shares dropped 2.57 per cent to end at Rs 715.95 apiece on BSE Friday after USA’s drugs regulator made 11 observations about the pharmaceutical firm’s manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.
The facility plays a crucial role in Ipca's production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), crucial components of medicines. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a form with 11 observations about the facility after inspection from June 5 to June 13, 2023.  

Ipca has faced several challenges in complying with cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) regulations set by the USFDA over the years. Reports suggest that USFDA’s letters warned the company that it had failed to meet regulatory standards. Ipca recently received three USFDA observations after an inspection of its formulations manufacturing unit in Piparia, Silvassa, from April 18 to April 26.
Ipca has said it will respond comprehensively to the observations within the specified timeframe.

USFDA’s observations during the inspection in Ratlam listed areas that require attention and improvement in the company's processes. Details of the observations have not been disclosed. Ipca said: “The company takes the quality and compliance issues with utmost importance and remains committed to maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance across all its manufacturing facilities.’’
Zydus Lifesciences, another pharmaceutical company, said on Tuesday its injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad, underwent USFDA cGMP inspection from June 5 to June 13 June and it was concluded without any observations. 

Also Read

Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab

IPCA Labs stock hits valuation hurdle on Unichem stake acquisition

IPCA Labs to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

Pharma firm Ipca Labs' plant gets 3 observations from US drugs regulator

Ipca Labs plunges 16% in two days; hits 3-year low on Unichem stake buy

Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins

Sequoia's Roelof Botha sees more flexible Indian ops from three-way split

Zoho logs over 65% CAGR upmarket growth in India's enterprise segment

JioCinema resumes digital innings with India's tour of West Indies 2023

EVs to play significant role in closing on record sales this year: Volvo MD

Topics :Ipca LabsIPCA LaboratoriesUSFDA

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story