Ipca shares drop nearly 3% after USFDA's 11 observations about MP facility



The facility plays a crucial role in Ipca's production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), crucial components of medicines. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a form with 11 observations about the facility after inspection from June 5 to June 13, 2023. Ipca Laboratories' shares dropped 2.57 per cent to end at Rs 715.95 apiece on BSE Friday after USA’s drugs regulator made 11 observations about the pharmaceutical firm’s manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.



Ipca has said it will respond comprehensively to the observations within the specified timeframe. Ipca has faced several challenges in complying with cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) regulations set by the USFDA over the years. Reports suggest that USFDA’s letters warned the company that it had failed to meet regulatory standards. Ipca recently received three USFDA observations after an inspection of its formulations manufacturing unit in Piparia, Silvassa, from April 18 to April 26.