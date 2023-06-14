Sequoia's Roelof Botha sees more flexible Indian ops from three-way split



“India’s startup ecosystem is among the most vibrant in the world, excited for Peak XV as they continue to double down in the region,” he said in a statement. Sequoia Capital Managing Partner Roelof Botha put to rest all the speculation on the recent split that the global venture fund announced. He also stressed that independent operations will provide more flexibility to strengthen its presence here.



On June 6, Sequoia Capital announced the split of the firms India and China operation. The India operations were rebranded as Peak XV Partners. The management of the firm continues to be the same. Botha also said that Sequoia India has flourished under Shailendra’s (Shailendra Singh) leadership. “Sequoia India and SEA have flourished under Shailendra’s leadership and we are proud of the portfolio’s scale, quality and strength. Operating as an independent firm will provide more flexibility to further strengthen the market leadership position.”



Botha’s comment, which came after a week after the decision of the split happened, holds significance. Many in the founder and investors community were taken by surprise. Many questioned the timing of the split. It is also of relevance to note that Sequoia backed startups in recent times have been embroiled in corporate governance issues. "17 years ago Sequoia saw an opportunity in India as a promising market for startups and entrepreneurship. Since then Sequoia India has been instrumental in cultivating the startup ecosystem in the country, which has become one of the most vibrant in the world. I am very excited for Shailendra and the Peak XV team as they continue to double-down on the region," said Botha.



He also wrote that to deliver on its mission they have decided to accept the local-first approach, which means independent partnerships. As the split happened Botha in a letter said: “It has become increasingly complex to run a decentralised global investment business. For example, each business has evolved to meet the opportunities in their market across a wide range of sector…This has made using centralised back-office functions more of a hindrance than an advantage.”