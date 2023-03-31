Home / Companies / News / IPL 2023: The big battle off the field between Viacom18 and Disney-Star

IPL 2023: The big battle off the field between Viacom18 and Disney-Star

IPL teams' average revenue may double to Rs 630 cr; Mumbai Indians could rake in as much as Rs 802 crore this year

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Premium
IPL 2023: The big battle off the field between Viacom18 and Disney-Star

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisees slug it out in the cricketing extravaganza that begins today, some big winners have already emerged off the field. The team franchisees are laughing all the way to the bank, since their revenues from the central pool of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are expected to at least double — from Rs 305 crore to Rs 630 crore this ye

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueViacom18

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Also Read

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

BCCI invites bids for teams in Women's IPL 2023, first edition in March

Snacks start-up Kikibix raises $300,000 from founders of nine unicorns, VCs

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 bn loan with Japanese banks

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata

Next Story