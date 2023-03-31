IPL 2023: The big battle off the field between Viacom18 and Disney-Star

As the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisees slug it out in the cricketing extravaganza that begins today, some big winners have already emerged off the field. The team franchisees are laughing all the way to the bank, since their revenues from the central pool of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are expected to at least double — from Rs 305 crore to Rs 630 crore this ye