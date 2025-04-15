IPO-bound Table Space sees 41% growth in total portfolio in FY25

Bengaluru-based managed workspace provider Table Space said it had seen a 41 per cent increase in its total portfolio in FY25 over the previous year, with its total footprint spanning 10.5 million sq ft across the country’s top commercial markets.

IPO-bound Table Space, which competes with co-working office providers like Awfis, Bhive, Indiqube and Smartworks, among others, has seen its overall space expand to 10.5 million sq ft across seven key metro clusters, with Bengaluru emerging as the frontrunner. As of March 2025, India’s Silicon Valley accounted for nearly one-third of the company’s total portfolio addition, contributing a record 980,000 sq ft.

The National Capital Region followed with 682,000 sq ft, with Pune at number three with 542,000 sq ft, and Hyderabad with 415,000 sq ft. Karan Chopra, chairman and co-chief executive officer, Table Space, said, “Our growth strategy is focused on expanding in high-potential micro-markets across India’s major business hubs—Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai. What differentiates Table Space is our strong investment in technology, which powers intelligent, secure and seamless workspace experiences.” The flex space provider noted that the standout development this year was the explosive growth of Suites, Table Space’s premium, ready-to-move-in workspace solution. The portfolio scaled from 1,801 seats in FY24 to 11,461 in FY25. Sectoral leasing demand was led by software/IT/ITeS, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, pharma and biotech.