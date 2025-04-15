Home / Companies / News / Heading to the cricket match? Uber's free fan shuttle has Delhi-NCR covered

Heading to the cricket match? Uber's free fan shuttle has Delhi-NCR covered

Ride hailing service Uber has launched free fan shuttles across Delhi-NCR to ferry cricket lovers to Arun Jaitley Stadium on match days, making travel easier

Uber Shuttle Fan Buses
Uber Shuttle Fan Buses will run across key parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
If you’re heading to catch the action live at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Uber will make your match-day travel a lot easier. Starting Wednesday, April 16, the ride hailing service will be running free Uber Shuttle Fan Buses across Delhi-NCR to help fans get to and from the stadium.
 

When’s this happening? 

The fan shuttles will run on four match days:
- April 16
- April 27
- April 29
- May 11

So if you’ve got tickets for any of those dates, you’re in luck.
 

Where do the buses run? 

Uber Shuttle Fan Buses will run across key parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, with five dedicated routes designed to serve areas where cricket lovers are most likely to travel from. The idea behind this is simple: dodge packed metros, skip parking hassles, and get dropped off right at the stadium gates.
 
Here’s how you can book your free Uber shuttle ride to the stadium: 
1. Open the Uber app 
2. Set Arun Jaitley Stadium as your pick-up or drop-off location 
3. Tap the Shuttle icon 
4. Choose your preferred time and confirm your shuttle 
5. Reserve your seat in advance 
6. Don’t forget to carry your valid match ticket
 

Why Uber’s doing this 

According to Uber, this is part of a broader effort to fill in transport gaps around big events, office commutes, and airport runs. With the stadium expected to draw big crowds, the shuttle helps reduce traffic congestion while giving fans a simpler, stress-free way to travel.
 
Snehashish Nag, who heads strategy for Uber Shuttle, said, “We’re turning up the game day experience with Uber Shuttle - fast, reliable, and with zero stress. Booking’s a breeze, rides are smooth, and getting to the match is effortless with drop-offs right in front of the stadium. In Delhi, this is the ride fans can count on. It’s our way of moving smarter while also helping decongest roads on match days.”
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

