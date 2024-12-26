IPO mop up could top Rs 2 trillion in 2025: ibanking firm Pantomath

Investment banking firm Pantomath Group estimates that initial public offering (IPO) mobilisation will exceed Rs 2 trillion in the next calendar year. If achieved, it will be the highest-ever IPO mop-up in a calendar year. This year is set to close with a record mobilisation of Rs 1.6 trillion from 92 mainboard IPOs, surpassing the Rs 1.19 trillion raised in 2021. The IPO market this year was led by Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870 crore offering, India’s largest-ever IPO , and Swiggy’s Rs 11,327 crore issue.

Also Read: IPO performance 2024: 91 public offerings raise Rs 1.59 trillion this year “Multinational corporations have demonstrated the strategic advantages of listing in India. Factors such as reduced capital costs, a wide consumer market, and a robust regulatory regime encourage global players to consider Indian markets for their equity offerings. The increasing participation of multinational corporations on Indian exchanges adds a new dimension to the Indian capital market,” said Mahavir Lunawat, managing director, Pantomath Capital.

Some marquee companies currently awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for IPOs include consumer appliance major LG Electronics India, IT firm Hexaware Technologies, mortgage lender HDB Financial Services, and electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy. These IPOs are expected to materialise in the first half of the next calendar year.

According to Pantomath, funds raised through IPOs in India this year rank second-highest globally after the United States. In terms of the number of deals, however, India leads the global chart.

“India achieved a historic milestone by securing the top position globally in terms of IPO volume for the first time, surpassing both the US and Europe, with nearly double the number of IPOs listed compared to the US and two-and-a-half times more than Europe. In contrast, the US reclaimed the lead in IPO proceeds for the first time since the peak in 2021, reinforcing its status as the most vibrant and appealing market for global investors. Meanwhile, tighter regulations in mainland China resulted in the weakest IPO performance in a decade in that region,” Pantomath noted.