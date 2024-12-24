Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Greaves Cotton share price up 4% as unit files DRHP for Rs 1,000 crore-IPO

Greaves Cotton share price up 4% as unit files DRHP for Rs 1,000 crore-IPO

Greaves Cotton share rose after the company announced that its material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi, BSE and NSE for Rs 1,000 crore

stock market
stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Greaves Cotton share price: Greaves Cotton share price soared up to 3.83 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 238 apiece on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. 
 
However, at 9:26 AM, the Greaves Cotton shares were off day’s high and were trading 1.33 per cent higher at Rs 232.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 78,586.65 levels.
 
The uptick in Greaves Cotton share price came after the company announced that its material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility Limited, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated December 23, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for Rs 1,000 crore initiate public offering (IPO).
 
In an exchange filing, Greaves Cotton said, “We wish to inform you that GEML has informed the Company that it has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated December 23, 2024 with the Sebi, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in connection with its initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each (Equity Shares), comprising a fresh issue of such number of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 10,000 million and an offer for sale of up to 51,000,000 Equity Shares by our Company and up to 138,398,200 Equity Shares by Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions DMCC.”
 
The company further said that the Offer remains subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations. 
 
About Greaves Cotton

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, Dec 24: Bharat Forge, HG Infra, Adani Ent, Nava, TVS Motor

Amber Enterprises surges 13%; records sharpest intra-day rally in 2 months

Mazagon Dock share up over 2% on delivering two warships to Indian Navy

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock soared 123% in 6 mths; up 647% in 2 yrs

Reliance Industries shares gain after subsidiary acquires stake in HAGI

 
Greaves Cotton Limited, an engineering company with over 165 years of legacy, specialises in energy solutions and sustainable mobility. 
 
The company manufactures clean technology powertrain solutions for petrol, diesel, and CNG engines, alongside electric vehicles and their spares, contributing to the evolving e-mobility ecosystem. 
 
Greaves Cotton also produces a diverse range of products, including generator sets, farm equipment engines, cables, and control levers, while offering comprehensive aftermarket spares and services to ensure customer satisfaction.
 
The company is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE. The market capitalisation of Greaves Cotton is Rs 5,370.32 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of Greaves Cotton share is Rs 259.50, while its 52-week low is Rs 112.50 apiece.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts higher at 78,600; Nifty at 23,750; TCS, TaMo, Nestle gain

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Dec 25 for Christmas 2025?

Transrail Lighting IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, expected listing price

Top defence stocks for 2025: Nuvama bets big on BEL, Data Patterns

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Topics :SEBIBuzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian equitiesGreaves Cotton IPOsinitial public offering IPOinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)Nifty50BSE Sensex

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story