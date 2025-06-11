Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

State-owned Ireda has raised over ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of qualified institutions placement.

The qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue, which was open from June 5-10, received an encouraging response from both domestic and foreign qualified institutional buye₹(QIBs), including insurance companies, scheduled commercial banks and foreign portfolio investors.

The board has approved the allotment of equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buye₹in its meeting held on Wednesday.

The QIP was oversubscribed with bids amounting to ₹2,005.90 crore against the base issue size of ₹1,500 crore, achieving a subscription of 1.34 times.

The capital was mobilised by issuing 12.15 crore equity shares at ₹165.14 per share, which includes a premium of ₹155.14 per share over the face value of ₹10, Ireda said.