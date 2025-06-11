Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

State-owned Ireda has raised over ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of qualified institutions placement.
The qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue, which was open from June 5-10, received an encouraging response from both domestic and foreign qualified institutional buye₹(QIBs), including insurance companies, scheduled commercial banks and foreign portfolio investors.
The board has approved the allotment of equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buye₹in its meeting held on Wednesday.
The QIP was oversubscribed with bids amounting to ₹2,005.90 crore against the base issue size of ₹1,500 crore, achieving a subscription of 1.34 times.
The capital was mobilised by issuing 12.15 crore equity shares at ₹165.14 per share, which includes a premium of ₹155.14 per share over the face value of ₹10, Ireda said.
The issue price of ₹165.14 reflects a discount of 5 per cent to the floor price of ₹173.83 per equity share.
The capital raised through this issue will further strengthen Ireda's tier-I capital and overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR), enhancing its capacity to support the expanding renewable energy sector in India.
"The successful completion of this QIP in a short span after our IPO in November 2023 is a testament to the trust and confidence the investor community and the MNRE have reposed in the company," Ireda Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said.
Ireda, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is into financing and promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app