Home / Companies / News / S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

The developer, which counts Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Inc. as its investors, plans to allocate 40 per cent space in malls to entertainment and restaurants

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., which ranks among India’s top five real estate developers by market value, is looking to sell more entertainment and dining spaces in malls. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Apoorva Ajith
 
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., which ranks among India’s top five real estate developers by market value, is looking to sell more entertainment and dining spaces in malls while cutting back on apparel retailers, a top official said.
 
“Shopping can be done from anywhere once you know the brand, entertainment cannot be bought online,“ Muhammed Ali, chief executive officer-retail of the Singapore government-backed firm said over phone.
 
The developer, which counts Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Inc. as its investors, plans to allocate 40 per cent space in malls to entertainment and restaurants, twice of what its older properties offer. At the same time, retail space will be cut from as much as 85 per cent to 60 per cent, Ali added. 
 
His strategy mirrors the rapid transformation in India’s consumer landscape driven by a combination of rising income levels, aspirations and demographics. 
 
It also comes as e-commerce is challenging traditional retail, and malls are trying to reposition themselves as experience-driven destinations with shopping, leisure and lifestyle thrown in the mix.
 
India’s top cinema chain PVR Inox Ltd. is betting on a slew of big-ticket Bollywood and Hollywood releases to bring back audiences while consultancy firm Mordor Intelligence notes that quick service restaurants are seeing a steady rise in average order value and increasingly establishing themselves in retail spaces to capture a broader customer base. 
 
Prestige plans to grow its presence to 15 malls spanning 10 million square feet in cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Goa by 2030. It operates four malls at present.
 
Prestige is expanding the scope of entertainment to include physical activities that engage people of all ages and help them “burn a few hundred calories.”
 
Prestige shares have fallen 11 per cent over the last year, nearly twice the decline in the NSE Realty index. The company’s profit for the year ended March 31 was down 62 per cent on year to Rs 6.16 billion  ($72.1 million), the lowest in five years.
 
Live Performances 
Analysts at JM Financial said in a note on Monday that they expect growth in residential sales to moderate after surging in the last two to three years. That makes it imperative for Prestige and other developers to diversify their revenue stream. 
 
“These are the things that online cannot compete with us, where senses are involved, where you need to physically be there,” said Ali, referring to entertainment and dining.
 
The company is also focused on live performances. The new mall structure is expected to generate around 12.50 billion rupees in rentals annually by 2030, Ali said. That is a sixfold jump from a little over rupees two billion the company made in rentals in the financial year through March 2025. 
 
“We are challenging the status quo. These malls are going to be very exciting platforms,” said Ali.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inox Wind Energy to merge with Inox Wind following NCLT's approval

Sony moves Bombay HC against TDSAT order blocking Tata Play disconnection

Premium

Foreign private sector firms' return ratios at 17-year high, shows data

Premium

Titan looks to double bag sales under IRTH, Fastrack brands in FY26

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence, German firm tie up to make munitions

Topics :Prestige groupPrestige EstatesSingapore

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story