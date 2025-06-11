Sony moves Bombay HC against TDSAT order blocking Tata Play disconnection

A division Bench consisting of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale on Tuesday issued notices to TDSAT and Tata Play, directing them to file their responses. The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 16.

In response, SPNI issued a disconnection notice to Tata Play. On May 27, however, TDSAT stayed the disconnection notice and ordered Tata Play to pay ₹40 crore to SPNI within two weeks as part-payment of the broadcaster’s claimed dues of ₹128 crore. TDSAT clarified that this interim payment would be adjusted once the tribunal determined the final liability at a later stage.

The report said that SPNI is pushing for a fee increase, a move Tata Play has resisted, citing reduced viewership of SPNI’s channels.

TDSAT, in its order, observed that failing to grant a stay on the disconnection could cause “irreparable harm” to Tata Play. It also directed both parties to work towards resolving their issues, including reconciling their accounts.