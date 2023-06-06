IT cos need to rightsize bench to boost efficiency, stop layoffs: Experts

Experts believe the large bench can result in layoffs in the coming quarters. “Due to the uncertainty in the global markets, major IT companies are faced with reduced spending on IT and downsizing of the project scope. Because of this, there has been an increase in bench resources, resulting in reduced company efficiency. The current surplus of bench resources poses a risk of potential layoffs if suitable projects are not secured in the next few months,” said Anup Menon, vice president of IT Staffing, CIEL HR Services.

“On the utilisation, we want to continue to stress on internal buildup talent as opposed to buy up talent, and as a result we had higher talent including the next gen associates, and the focus in the current quarter and the future quarters will be to make sure that whenever the demand comes in, we first give priority to internal fulfillment, and while we have already seen some improvement on utilization, we will keep pushing it more aggressively to get much more out of it and staff projects from inside,” said Amit Choudhary, chief operating officer, Wipro.