IT industry veteran C P Gurnani joins upGrad's Board of Directors

IT industry veteran CP Gurnani has joined the board of edtech unicorn upGrad.



The 65-year-old had recently retired as Tech Mahindra’s managing director and chief executive officer and had stepped down as the non-executive and non-independent director of the IT major on December 20, 2023.



As an independent director, Gurnani will prioritise the global expansion of the company, upGrad said. His focus will be to work with the leadership teams to turn upGrad into a highly export-oriented product, tapping into opportunities in B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) markets.



“It's interesting to observe how upGrad is reversing the pyramid, empowering millions, and addressing the rising demand for upskilling, particularly in times of AI,” said Gurnani. “It is creating a talent pipeline for the world, and I am committed to guiding them on building more smart content and individualised learning trajectories for learners from diverse backgrounds and geographies.”