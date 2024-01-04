IT industry veteran C P Gurnani joins upGrad's Board of Directors

The 65-year-old had recently retired as Tech Mahindra’s managing director and chief executive officer and had stepped down as the non-executive and non-independent director of the IT major on December 20, 2023.
“It's interesting to observe how upGrad is reversing the pyramid, empowering millions, and addressing the rising demand for upskilling, particularly in times of AI,” said Gurnani. “It is creating a talent pipeline for the world, and I am committed to guiding them on building more smart content and individualised learning trajectories for learners from diverse backgrounds and geographies.”
Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson, upGrad said bringing independent directors like Gurnani on board is not only about corporate governance, but they also provide maximum value, and challenge the founders in many ways.
Screwvala said the firm is set to embark on a journey of driving sustainability. There’s a very strong demand coming out of global economies for constant learning. He said that learning, skilling, and workforce development continue to enjoy a reputation of being one of the very important & transformative sectors of the 21st and 22nd centuries.
The non-cash expenses in FY23 included an accelerated goodwill write-down of Rs 410 crore and depreciation and amortisation costs of Rs 140 crore. The finance cost was Rs 34 crore, totalling other non-cash costs of Rs 584 crore. The firm said Ebitda, non-cash expenses, and finance costs took the loss to Rs 1,142 crore, up from Rs 648 crore in FY22.
