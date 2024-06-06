ITC shareholders approve demerger of hotel biz with 99.6% majority votes

The company's shares closed 1.2% higher after the outcome of the vote. They were up 1% earlier in the session.
As per media reports, proxy advisory firms Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and InGovern Research Services last month asked shareholders to support the demerger proposal, while Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) opposed the move.
"ITC must provide greater clarity with respect to the size of the synergies it expects to get by maintaining the 40% equity in the hotels business," IiAS said a voting advisory note, referring to the stake that the company will hold in ITC Hotels, the newly formed entity. ITC shareholders will own the remaining stake.