Home / Industry / News / India growing when world is in stress: CII president-designate Sanjiv Puri

India growing when world is in stress: CII president-designate Sanjiv Puri

Speaking at an event here on Friday night, Puri, also the chairman and managing director of ITC Limited, said that the present juncture is an interesting moment

Sanjiv Puri, ITC chairman and managing director
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sanjiv Puri, president-designate of leading industry body CII, said that India is growing when the world is going through a phase of stress.

Speaking at an event here on Friday night, Puri, also the chairman and managing director of ITC Limited, said that the present juncture is an interesting moment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"CII has a rich legacy built over decades. We will certainly be looking forward to contributing to the growth of the economy and industry", Puri said.

He said "This is also an interesting moment because this is India's moment. There has been numerous policy interventions made internally, and the global factors which give us the tailwinds. The country is growing at a time when the world is at stress."

Puri said that there are lots of opportunities in India which has a huge talent pool. "The world is looking at us so far as supply chain and digital transformation are concerned. India also has the advantage of the demographic dividend", he added.

He said big opportunities lay both in services and manufacturing. "The country needs to harness these opportunities. Reforms agenda to accelerate and enterprises need to play competitiveness", Puri said.

Puri stressed the need for an inclusive and sustainable growth which is important to create livelihoods.

"Industry can survive when society thrives. Decarbonisation will address the issue the climate change but will take time. Enterprises and government need to work together", he said.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto working on CNG bike, to hit road in June: MD Rajiv Bajaj

Delhi Customs recovers illegal foreign cigarette sticks worth Rs 55.23 lakh

We want to take strategic positions in proximal markets: ITC's Sanjiv Puri

ITC Ltd director David Robert Simpson resigns, effective January 30

Shipping industry set for tougher times ahead due to tensions in West Asia

Artificial intelligence framework on the anvil, brainstorming begins

Press Council cautions newspapers against gambling, betting advertisements

Air taxi fare for Delhi-Gurugram to be 1-1.5x of Uber: Archer Aviation

We are using AI to translate new criminal legislations: Ministry of Law

Forget something? Uber's lost & found index may have the answer for you

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CIISanjiv PuriITCITC Ltd

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story