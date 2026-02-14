Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Ixigo to acquire 60% stake in Spanish train booking platform Trenes

Ixigo to acquire 60% stake in Spanish train booking platform Trenes

Consequent to the acquisition, Online Travel Solutions, S.L. will become a step-down subsidiary of Ixigo, it stated in a late-night regulatory filing on Friday

ixigo
The board of directors of Ixigo also approved the acquisition of a 45.02 per cent stake in Squad As Service, S.L., Spain (Sqaas)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:11 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Travel aggregator Ixigo's board has approved the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Spain's second-largest train booking platform Online Travel Solutions (Trenes), for 11.70 million euro (over Rs 125 crore).

The proposed acquisition will help leverage Ixigo's product, technology and AI leadership in the European OTA market as Trenes is engaged in the business of providing an online platform for train ticket bookings, primarily catering to the Spanish market, with operations extending to certain other parts of Southern Europe.

Consequent to the acquisition, Online Travel Solutions, S.L. will become a step-down subsidiary of Ixigo, it stated in a late-night regulatory filing on Friday.

The board of directors of Ixigo also approved the acquisition of a 45.02 per cent stake in Squad As Service, S.L., Spain (Sqaas) for a total consideration of 0.45 million euro (over Rs 4.83 crore).

The total consideration for both acquisitions includes non-compete fees and authorisation of the signing of definitive agreements, subject to completion of procedural formalities and regulatory requirements in Spain.

After the acquisition, Squad As Service, S.L. (Sqaas) will become an associate company of Ixigo.

Sqaas is engaged in the business of providing technology-driven solutions, with a focus on artificial intelligence-enabled software and related services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys declares 85% average Q3 bonus for employees after strong results

Premium

Singapore-based flex space provider Just Co enters Indian market

Premium

Attero to invest ₹7K crore over 5 years in proposed rare-earth corridor

Crisil net profit rises 7.5% to ₹241 crore in quarter ended Dec 2025

Inox Wind Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises by 14% to ₹126 crore

Topics :ixigoOnline travel companiesonline travelSpain

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story