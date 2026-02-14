Ixigo to acquire 60% stake in Spanish train booking platform Trenes

Travel aggregator Ixigo's board has approved the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Spain's second-largest train booking platform Online Travel Solutions (Trenes), for 11.70 million euro (over Rs 125 crore).

The proposed acquisition will help leverage Ixigo's product, technology and AI leadership in the European OTA market as Trenes is engaged in the business of providing an online platform for train ticket bookings, primarily catering to the Spanish market, with operations extending to certain other parts of Southern Europe.

Consequent to the acquisition, Online Travel Solutions, S.L. will become a step-down subsidiary of Ixigo, it stated in a late-night regulatory filing on Friday.