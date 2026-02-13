Crisil net profit rises 7.5% to ₹241 crore in quarter ended Dec 2025
Crisil posts 7.5% rise in Q4 net profit to ₹241.5 crore, declares ₹61 total dividend; Amish Mehta reappointed MD & CEO
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Crisil posts 7.5% rise in Q4 net profit to ₹241.5 crore, declares ₹61 total dividend; Amish Mehta reappointed MD & CEO
Crisil Ltd on Friday reported a 7.5 per cent growth in net profit at ₹241.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹28 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, taking the total dividend for the year to ₹61 per share, Crisil said in a statement. Also, it approved the re-appointment of Amish Mehta as Managing Director & CEO for a further term of 3 years with effect from October 1, 2026. Crisil's consolidated income from operations for Q4 2025 was up 18.5 per cent to ₹1,081.6 crore, compared with ₹912.9 crore in Q4 2024. For the full fiscal 2025, Crisil reported a net profit of ₹766 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Crisil Managing Director & CEO, Amish Mehta said the strong revenue and EBITA growth compared with last year was driven by consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses. "We focus on creating domain-led GenAI solutions that drive competitiveness by enhancing client experiences and insights and augmenting operational efficiencies," Mehta said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:49 PM IST