Crisil net profit rises 7.5% to ₹241 crore in quarter ended Dec 2025

Crisil Ltd on Friday reported a 7.5 per cent growth in net profit at ₹241.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹28 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, taking the total dividend for the year to ₹61 per share, Crisil said in a statement. Also, it approved the re-appointment of Amish Mehta as Managing Director & CEO for a further term of 3 years with effect from October 1, 2026. Crisil's consolidated income from operations for Q4 2025 was up 18.5 per cent to ₹1,081.6 crore, compared with ₹912.9 crore in Q4 2024. For the full fiscal 2025, Crisil reported a net profit of ₹766 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Crisil Managing Director & CEO, Amish Mehta said the strong revenue and EBITA growth compared with last year was driven by consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses. "We focus on creating domain-led GenAI solutions that drive competitiveness by enhancing client experiences and insights and augmenting operational efficiencies," Mehta said.