Jio Fin's arm invests Rs 2.5 cr in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Ltd

Shares of Jio Financial Services were trading Rs 355.70, up 1.50 per cent from previous close on the BSE

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Jio Financial Services on Thursday said its subsidiary Jio Leasing Services and its nominees have made an initial investment of Rs 2.50 crore in newly-incorporated Reliance International Leasing IFSC Ltd (RILIL).

Incorporated on February 1, RILIL is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Leasing and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd, an arm of Reliance Industries.

"Jio Leasing Services Ltd (JLSL)... along with its nominees invested an amount of Rs 2.50 crore towards the initial subscription of 25 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each of RILIL, for cash at par," Jio Financial Services said in a BSE filing.

JLSL is a subsidiary of Jio Financial.

RILIL will be engaged in the business of operating lease of ships, vessels and voyage charters in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located at International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat.

Shares of Jio Financial Services were trading Rs 355.70, up 1.50 per cent from previous close on the BSE.

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesJio networkReliance IndustriesIFSC

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

